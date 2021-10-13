Another non-fluff observation.
I’m wondering how many sports organization coaches, assistant coaches, general managers or other personnel are scouring their computers, phones or whatever right now for any e-mails, texts, Tweets or whatever that could end up costing them their jobs.
In say this because, in case you don’t already know, Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden, or rather former Coach Jon Gruden, is now without a job after emails he sent 10 or so years ago contained “racist, homophobic and misogynistic” comments, according to an Associated Press story.
I’m not meaning to be a cynic, but I do not believe Gruden is alone, or the first, or last, to be guilty of such stupidity. If organizations look hard enough, I believe they will find similar atrocities.
This reminds me of the train wreck that was the Houston Astros who were busted for “stealing signs” during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The Astros were punished, and I believe to this day that they were not the only cheaters; it’s just that the others didn’t get caught.