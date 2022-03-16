The Yuma Sun celebrates its 150th anniversary today!
That is so awesome!
To mark the occasion, the newspaper has created a museum here at 2055 Arizona Ave. It’s pretty cool, featuring pages from the past, photographs and some pieces of old equipment.
I was thinking, though, that what would have made the museum even cooler would be full-size wax figures, let’s say of the Yuma Sun’s key early founders, like Mulford Winsor. Also, Don Soldwedel and Jones Osborn, two great men who were the co-publishers when I came to work here.
And Bob Werley, who was the editor when I arrived in Yuma, and took a ton of amazing photos over the years before retiring.
And of course Andy Therkildsen.
Andy Therkildsen? Absolutely. He’s the talented pilot who flew me to Painted Rock Dam to get photos of water coming over the spillway during the flood of 1993, then told me we didn’t have enough gas to make it home.
But we made it. If we hadn’t, I wouldn’t be writing this First Take!