The other day, I saw a headline that read, “Hire a Local Photo-grapher.”
Needless to say, I was intrigued.
Then I was puzzled.
The article reads, referring to local photographers, “Their knowledge of the area’s venues … can’t be replaced by snapping shots and developing the film at a big-box store with a photography department.”
Seriously? Developing film?
The author needs to get up to speed, because I can count on one hand the number of people I know who still own, much less use, a film camera. Plus, do you know how difficult it is to even find film to purchase and then get it developed? One-hour photo services are a thing of the past.
Here at the Yuma Sun we haven’t used film since 2000, when we chose to fully embrace the digital age.
And I can’t remember the last time we or I developed a roll of film.
The one thing that hasn’t changed, however, is, “Say cheese!”