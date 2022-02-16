When I was in first grade, I ate all of my lunches in the school cafeteria. We were instructed to eat everything, and before we could go out and play, we had to present our “clean” tray to our teacher.
I’m sure they were trying to make sure we ate a good, healthy meal.
But, I hated sauerkraut, so I’d put it in the silverware slot and cover it up with my napkin. And that worked until one day Miss. McKnight lifted up the napkin and gave me that “you’re busted” look.
She must have felt sorry for me, though, or maybe admired my boyhood slyness, because I don’t remember eating the sauerkraut.
Anyway, to get to the point, cleaning my tray didn’t scar me for life.
But I see where a weight loss program is pushing the theory what some of us on the portly side have been “conditioned” to clean our plate, which is the cause of our extra pounds because we feel obliged to eat everything we’re served.
Curse you Mrs. McKnight!