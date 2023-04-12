Someone pinch me!
As of this writing, before game time Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks were in first place in the National League West Division.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Someone pinch me!
As of this writing, before game time Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks were in first place in the National League West Division.
No, you read it right, FIRST PLACE!
This is a team that was 74-88 a year ago, and in last place at this very same time!
Yes, I know, there are or were 151 games remaining, but don’t ruin the moment for me, please. I’m sure Madison Bumgarner can do that all by himself.
Bumgarner is one of the Diamondbacks’ starting pitchers, and to be brutally honest, he has no business being in the Diamondbacks’ rotation. He’s started twice so far in 2023, is 0-1 and has a 7.27 ERA. That $85 million contract must be his salvation.
If I had my way, Bumgarner’s spot would be filled by a promising star, like Drey Jameson, who is scheduled to start his first ever game tonight.
Moving on, this is a roster with a lot of new names, but the newbies are surely catching my attention and giving me reason to hope …
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.