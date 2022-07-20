It was sad to read about the recent passing of Dr. Don Schoening.
He is being remembered by most for his legacy of leadership, having served as the president of Arizona Western College for 12 years.
That’s not what I remember most about him, however.
Years ago, one of my photojournalism classes at AWC was tasked with getting a photo to illustrate how scarce funding was for the school.
I told my students to go to Dr. Schoening’s office and ask him to pose for a photo. I figured the odds were against them, realistically speaking, because the president no doubt had more pressing matters to deal with.
But to my amazement, he fully obliged. The photo was one of the best ever by one of my students – Dr. Schoening standing behind his desk, with both of his pants pockets pulled out, empty, and this perplexed look on his face, the message being, funding is hard to come by.
I hadn’t met Dr. Schoening at the time, but he had certainly earned my respect.