Good morning!
If you were expecting to read something from John Vaughn, because Monday is normally his scheduled First Take day, I’m sorry to disappoint you. You’ll have to deal with me for now while my good friend is out of the office.
In his absence, I’m pretty sure Johnny would have pointed out that tomorrow marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, or as it is officially known, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Total fatalities that early Sunday morning in 1941 were 2,403 – including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 Marines, 218 Army personnel and 68 civilians. The attack ushered the U.S. into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it was a “date that will live in infamy.”
I’m starting to wonder if that’s still true.
Aside from veterans groups that annually recognize the day, we hear very little about that tragedy.
And that makes me wonder about another saying, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Be ever watchful, America!