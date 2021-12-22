Remember this name – Tyler Moldovan.
He is the 22-year-old Phoenix Police Department officer who was shot eight times a week ago Tuesday during an investigation.
Today, he’s fighting for his life in a Phoenix hospital.
Remember his name, when we all sit down for Christmas dinner and offer our prayers.
Then go one step further. While we ask God to be with Officer Moldovan, ask him to also look out for our own first responders here in Yuma who are tasked with keeping all of us safe and out of harm’s way, our law enforcement officers, our firefighters, our Border Patrol agents, our military personnel, all of them.
These are troubling times, perhaps more troubling than ever before, especially here in our community, with migrants flowing over the border nearly unchecked, many of them filtering through our neighborhoods.
That being said, also ask God to watch over our families, friends and neighbors, so we we don’t find ourselves praying for any others like Tyler Moldovan.
May God bless all of you and Merry Christmas.