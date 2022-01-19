On the last episode of Season 4 of the hit TV series “Yellow-stone,” the wranglers were in the bunkhouse eating “chili,” or what was supposed to be chili.
I say “supposed to be chili,” because a debate broke out about whether or not “real” chili has beans in it.
One character, Jimmy, said that in Texas, the chili does not have beans. Other characters said it does too.
I asked my mom, a chili expert in her own right, and she said chili has no beans. Chili with beans, she said, is “chili beans.”
My wife makes a killer chili, and it too has no beans.
I asked a good friend what he thought. He said, “with beans,” because “that’s how Texas Roadhouse serves it.”
The Food Channel’s Pioneer Woman chimed in and offered recipes for Pumpkin Chili, Turkey Chili, Chipotle Chili Dogs and White Chicken Chili. Sadly, her “Simple, Perfect Chili” includes pinto beans and kidney beans. Yuck!
So, I ask you guys, what do you think, does “real” chili have beans or not?