Major League Baseball’s 2022 season opens tomorrow!
Normally, I’d be so pumped up about it ...
But not this year, or perhaps any other year down the road.
I love baseball. Absolutely love it. But it’s traditional baseball that I fell in love with as a kid, not what the game has evolved into today.
Write me letters, emails, leave me voicemails or whatever you choose after what you read next, but I despised the designated hitter rule when it was introduced into the American League, and now the “universal” designated hitter. Bologna! The DH takes away the strategy of the game, specifically how a manager handles his pitchers. Again, bologna!
Then there’s banning the shift. I admit I don’t like the shift, but instead of banning it, make the hitters adjust so they don’t hit into it.
And we’re now wiring catchers to give signs to pitchers electronically, so opposing teams can’t steal the signs. That’s it! I’m done!
Why don’t we just field nine offensive players and nine defensive players?
Hey, don’t laugh!