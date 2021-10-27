You’ve undoubtedly heard the saying, “If you haven’t used something in a year, you should throw it out, right?
With that in mind, my garage needed some serious attention, and I recently decided to get rid of anything I hadn’t used in a year or so, not to mention things I found in my toolbox that I had forgotten I had.
And I came across this special flashlight, called a “Snakelight,” made by Black and Decker. You can use it just about anywhere, because the body is like a snake, about 18 inches long, and you can wrap it around, well, anything, when you need light in a weird place.
I hadn’t used it well over a year, maybe two, and out it went.
Fast forward to this past weekend. The dryer vent needed to be cleaned out. There wasn’t much room to work with between the back of the dryer and the wall, and it was pretty dark.
Ah ha, I’ll get the Snakelight!
See, cleanliness is not all it’s cracked up to be.