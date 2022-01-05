I really enjoy shooting photo assignments involving the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Primarily, because it gives me an up-close, first-hand look at the young men and women who will be protecting all of us down the road from here, and I try to share that perspective with all of you in the form of visual images.
But there is a bonus, for me anyway. These recruits, while incredibly serious in their quest to be a law enforcement officer in Arizona, never fail to amuse me.
Here is the latest example.
During last week’s defensive tactics training, an instructor helping the recruits stretch before getting down to work, had them do an exercise called “sky diving,” which is lying on your stomach, on the floor, arching your back and extending your arms and legs, which looks like a skydiver.
One recruit started making sounds like wind whistling past.
Then another said, “I’m afraid of heights.”
To which another responded, “Don’t look down.”
I had to leave the room I was laughing so hard.