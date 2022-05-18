Did you see where the school district in Casa Grande is telling its high school teachers to go back and change the grades of failing students, so they can graduate?
Hey, I can’t make this stuff up.
The premise is that it’s “pandemic” related, and the students who failed courses during that time should be given the benefit of the doubt, their failing grades changed to passing, and they get to graduate in about a week or so.
This is unbelievable, unacceptable and totally wrong, at least in my opinion.
I mean, if that’s the way they are going to operate, why even bother having students go to class? Why even show up for school? Why even have school, for that matter?
Am I going too far? I don’t think so. Look at it from an employer’s standpoint. Would you hire someone in a specific field if they have a high school or college degree but they didn’t pass the courses that apply to the job you are filling?
I really don’t think so.