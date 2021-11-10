Back when I was on the Parker Motor Co. baseball team, my best friend was playing center field and lost a fly ball in the sun during one of our games.
It was 8:30 p.m.
No, seriously, it was 8:30 at night, and the sun was still up.
That was the year Arizona went on daylight saving time. Boy was it strange. I mean, playing the “late” game with the sun still up?
Anyway, it lasted only a year. The Arizona legislature rejected Daylight Saving Time in 1968 and we’ve been “normal” ever since.
This past Sunday, everyone else who observes DST, “fell back,” as the saying goes.
One of the biggest things I have to adjust to today, is going to California, which is now back to being an hour behind us. For example, if we go to Sea World and get there at 10 a.m. on my watch, when the gates open, surprise! We’ve got an hour to wait, because it’s only 9 a.m. on the West Coast.
Breakfast at the beach, anyone?