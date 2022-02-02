When fellow Yuma Sun staffer John Vaughn and I worked for the Atlanta Journal Constitution during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, we heard stories about how Atlanta rounded up all of its homeless population and kept them out of sight during the 17 days of the event.
The intention was to make sure Atlanta’s image was squeaky clean to the estimated two million who visited during the Games and nearly 3.5 billion people around the world who watched on TV. Neither John nor I believed what we’d heard, until …
We had to work two more days after the Games were over, and when we stepped off the train on the morning after the closing ceremony, it was like we’d stepped into a third world country. Here’s where you read between the lines.
Now we see where Los Angeles is “cleaning up” its homeless population as the Super Bowl looms 12 days away.
Which begs the question, why is it the homeless situation in these cities is not a concern until company is coming over?