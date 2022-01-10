Last week, when the Powerball jackpot reached $610 million, the question started to circulate, “What would you do with that much money?”
I gave it some thought, and found that it’s not all that easy to come up with a “wish list.”
Naturally, I’d pay off our house, my truck and my wife’s vehicle, all of our other miscellaneous debts and so forth.
And there would still be a whole bunch of money left over.
I suppose my wife and I would both retire, because we obviously would no longer have to work.
Then we’d take a vacation – or two, or three – to Maui.
But that still leaves a huge chunk of change.
So, I’d donate equitable proportions of cash to each of the Yuma area high school athletic programs, so the players, boys and girls, no longer have to go door to door selling raffle tickets to support their teams, because their respective schools are unable to do so.
That would be on-going, until the money ran out, and worth every penny.