While over at Yuma High School on Monday to photograph the Painter brothers (Tim, Bill and Jon) putting their father’s name plate on the Gates of Criminals Past, I had an interesting conversation with Gay Thrower, chairman of the YHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
She said one of the committee’s biggest projects/goals/dreams, take your pick, is to have a statue made of NFL Hall of Fame member Curley Culp, who was born and grew up in Yuma, and went to school at Yuma High and Arizona State University before setting out on his professional football career in 1968.
Although we didn’t talk about where the statue would be displayed, I think it’s a great idea.
Only problem is, the committee doesn’t have the funds. I have no idea what a statute like that would cost, but I’m sure there is someone in the Yuma community who would gladly pick up the tab for this project, right?
Get in touch with Thrower at 928-782-7238 or Tim Painter at 928-580-0226.
Come on now, don’t let me down.