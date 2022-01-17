OK, everyone, I was scammed.
Actually, almost scammed would be a better choice of words.
Last week I received an email that appeared to be from one of our bosses, asking me to “discreetly” purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards which were to be distributed to some “diligent” employees.
I though this was odd, that I was being asked to do this task, but I didn’t question it.
So, I set out to do as requested. But when I phoned the real person who allegedly was requesting the cards and asked how I was going to pay for the cards, the response was, “What are you talking about?”
Busted! It was a scam, which apparently is not new.
In hindsight, there were things I questioned in the email, but I blew them off, when I should have acted on my first intuition.
So, to all of you out there, if this or anything resembling this happens to you, do your due diligence before it’s too late.
It just might save you $1,000.