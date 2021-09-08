Twenty years ago Saturday, I was sitting in a recliner at home, nursing a broken collar bone.
The phone rang.
The person on the other end asked if I was watching television?
“No,” I replied.
And the person said, “You need to. You really need to.”
So, I did. And I will never ever forget what I watched unfold in front of me on that Sept. 11, 2001 morning.
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of that horrific day. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long, or that there are young people I associate with every day who weren’t even born when that happened.
It’s also hard to believe that this country came together as one, that patriotism was ravenous, that you couldn’t find an American flag for sale because they were all flying over homes and businesses from coast to coast, that we healed … and all of that has gone away.
We need to come together again, people, because 20 years ago we also vowed, as a nation, “We will never forget.”