A Men’s Journal story titled, “Best New Year’s Destinations,” lists places people like you and I should consider visiting to welcome in 2022.
The list includes, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Hella, Iceland; Grass Valley, Calif.; London; Quebec; Denali National Park, Alaska and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Um, no thank you.
The ideal place for my wife and me Saturday night will be on our couch, under a blanket, watching one of our favorite movies.
Our “kids” will likely be snuggled in close to us, all of them asleep. Mojo, our dog, will also likely be asleep, at our feet; and we might be enjoying a hot beverage.
And it’s a sure bet we will all be asleep long before the clock strikes 12.
We’ll wake up no doubt to the sound of fireworks going off, wish each other Happy New Year, and if the fireworks aren’t too persistent, fall right back to sleep.
Here’s wishing everyone out there, no matter where your most comfortable place might be, an incredible and hopefully more stress free 2022.