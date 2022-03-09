It’s time to park my truck and get out the mountain bike.
When I saw the price of gasoline was over $4 per gallon here in Yuma yesterday morning, it got me to thinking about how I put in a ton of miles looking for photos for the Yuma Sun, and how I honestly can’t afford to check out all of the places I frequent looking for something to shoot.
I know, I know, buy a more fuel efficient vehicle, right? Um, nope, that won’t happen.. My truck gets me in and out of a lot of places I probably shouldn’t be in in the first place, so that is not an option.
Now about my bicycle … I’m going to have to cut down on the equipment I carry, not to mention I’m going to have leave a lot earlier to get to where I’m going, and …
Well, on second thought, I think I’ll just take out a loan to pay for the gas. After all, this is only temporary, right? Right?