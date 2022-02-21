An “Explore Martha Stewart” article titled, “Do You Collect Vinyl Records? These Are the Most Rare and Valuable Pressings of All Time,” got me all excited.
I have a cardboard box with a bunch of vinyl record albums and I thought for sure I had one of those “rare” gems.
Then I saw the list of highest priced hits: The Beatles’ “White Album” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” Elvis Presley’s “My Happiness,” and John Lennon’s “Double Fantasy.”
Um, nope.
And then there were the less expensive scores: Led Zeppelin’s “Led Zeppelin,” “The Caine Mutiny,” and The Crystals’ (Let’s Dance) The Screw.”
Um, nope, none of those either.
But come on, “The Caine Mutiny?” Seriously?
I believe my “problem” is I didn’t get really interested in music until I was in college, so I’ve got some Doors, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, Santana, and Johnny Winter.
I have to say that the Brothers’ “At the Fillmore East,” should be on that list of keepers.
Because it’s not, I have a case of the “Statesboro Blues.”