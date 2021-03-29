Two Fridays ago, staff of Yuma Regional Medical Center let my wife and me into the Yuma Civic Center, escorted us efficiently through a line to a nurse’s station, where we rolled up our sleeves and promptly got stuck with needles.
We had our first doses of the Moderna vaccine, and we took a step in protecting ourselves against COVID-19. It seemed anti-climactic.
A year earlier, we had watched a deadly virus gather force, watched it spread from one country to another, arriving at our shores. We saw the number of lives lost in our nation, as tallied for us on our TV screens, climb into the hundreds, then thousands, finally hundreds of thousands. We saw that toll climb fivefold with the rest of the globe counted.
We watched COVID-19 turn into a debate over personal rights and public health. We watched science arrive at vaccines in record time, although the wait seemed interminable.
After all that, walking into the civic center was a walk in the park.