2021 is shaping up to be a good year for boxers Tony Clark and Ariel and Fidel Samano.
Clark, a flyweight from San Luis, Ariz., has compiled a record of 14-0 since turning pro several years ago. Having fought his previous bouts in San Luis Rio Colorado, he made a successful U.S. debut in 2021, winning two fights in Phoenix.
Clark is seeking to sign with a major promotor, and he may be on the way to doing that: The Ring magazine called him a a “possible future champion” in a profile written in September.
The Samanos, twins and super lightweights who also turned pro within the past couple of years, are 4-0 in bouts fought in San Luis Rio Colorado. They are hoping to land invitations to fight in the United States in 2022.
The three are under what is clearly the effective guidance of Ernesto Prieto, who, when he’s not training fighters, is a detective for the San Luis Police Department.