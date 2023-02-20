Today is Presidents Day, so here are a few tidbits about our chief executives:
George Washington oversaw construction of the White House but never lived there. Harry S. Truman’s mother, a Confederate sympathizer, refused to sleep in Lincoln’s bed during a visit.
Calvin Coolidge was born on July 4. John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe all died on July 4.
Franklin Pierce made the land purchase from Mexico that included present-day Yuma County.
Barack Obama collects Spiderman and Conan the Barbarian comic books.
Obama doesn’t care for ice cream, having worked at an ice cream parlor as a youth. Rutherford Hayes banned alcohol at the White House.
In high school, Bill Clinton wore dark glasses and played saxophone on stage as a member of a jazz trio, “Three Blind Mice.” Harry S. Truman practiced the piano for two hours each morning.
Grover Cleveland was the first president married in the White House. Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump are the only presidents with divorces.
Sources: Parade, Readers Digest, Legends of America and Useful Trivia.com.