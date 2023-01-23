One thing I’ve learned having lived in the Yuma area for many years is to be careful about opining to anyone about which is best, a grass lawn or desert landscaping. You’re likely to start a debate, even a lively argument. I’ve learned it’s best to say that each has its advantages.
That said, you may be pondering making the switch from grass to cactus, whether you want to cut your water bill, whether you’re tired of having to mow your yard or you anticipate the day the lingering drought will make desert landscaping a requirement by local ordinance.