I’ve recently come to the conclusion that I am a heat wimp.
I deter-mined this over the last couple of weeks when we experienced 110-degree-plus days, and I came across people going about their everyday lives while I was camped out in bed under my AC unit.
A neighbor of mine, a woman in her late 70s, was gardening in the middle of the day while it was 113 degrees outside. Another guy was mowing his lawn a couple of days earlier when it was 115 degrees!
Then on the drive to work, I saw a couple of drivers with their windows down, taking in the refreshing 117-degree fresh air.
One of my young co-workers golfs in 116-degree weather.
They are all nuts!
I actually admire their dedication and resilience. More power to them.