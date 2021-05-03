Ten years ago Sunday, Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden, whose actions prompted us a decade before that to invade Afghanistan.
I remember hearing people saying that with his death, we achieved what we came for and that we should depart.
And now 10 years after his death, 20 years after we went into Afghanistan, we are making preparations for withdrawal.
I’ve been hearing and reading interviews of some national security and military experts who fear that if we leave, the fledgling Afghani government won’t be able to prevent the Taliban and Al Qaeda from reconstituting themselves.
I wouldn’t presume to argue with the experts, but I wish someone would explain to me why, with enemies and rivals of ours entrenched in various places around the planet, there’s such a concern about Afghanistan – which seems to me to be pretty untameable in the best of circumstances.
In any case, I think we have done all that can be done for Afghanistan.