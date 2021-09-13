Who ever heard of eating cactus with eggs?
That question may occur to the newcomer to Yuma who sits down in a Mexican food restaurant and sees “huevos con nopales” on the menu.
The nopal – or prickly pear cactus – frequenly appears in Mexican dishes, but it’s also a recurring symbol in that country’s culture and history. The nation’s flag, after all, depicts an eagle perched on a prickly pear cactus, a snake snared in its talons.
Ana Gomez, Spanish outreach coordinator at the Yuma Main Library, will discuss the iconic significance of the nopal in Mexico in a presentation Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Held as part of the observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the presentation is free and open to the public, as are all library programs.
Who knows, maybe the talk will spur some ideas among those in the audience for some recipes for nopales – preferably with teh spines removed.