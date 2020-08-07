My world was turned upside down last week when I discovered the truth about Sunday. All my life I had believed that Sunday was the last day of the week. But an apparently more enlightened co-worker informed me that Sunday is the first day of the week.
With a bit of doubt still in my mind, I glanced over at my desk calendar – and sure enough, Sunday is listed as the first day.
I then Googled the issue and confirmed the claim. However, the belief is not universal. Like me, some countries consider Monday the first day of the week. Others even think of Saturday as Day One of the week.
Even the international standard designates Monday as the start of the week. But not the U.S.
So if Sunday is the first day of the week, why don’t we work from Sunday to Thursday and observe Friday and Saturday as the weekend?