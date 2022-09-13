One of my favorite Fleetwood Mac songs is “Dreams.” I recently started getting really into them, and as I go from their most popular songs to their lesser known songs, I begin to understand why Dreams became their most popular.
Not only is Stevie Nicks’ voice beautiful, but I especially love how she blended the country genre with the psychedelic genre. The use of synths in her production makes it so that you lose yourself in her very melodic and soothing voice. It’s even more impressive that she was born in Arizona, which, in my opinion, is more cowboy than Texas.