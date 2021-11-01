Octavio Paz, one of Mexico’s most famous writers, said the Mexican “is familiar with death, jokes about it, caresses it, sleeps with it, celebrates it.”
It follows then that Mexicans make the passing of friends and family cause for the celebration known as Day of the Dead. In an observance that actually takes place over two days beginning Nov. 1, many gather at the graves of loved ones, decorating the sites, even setting out baked goods created in the shape of skeletons or foods favored by the departed. Some even hire musicians to play for the dead.
The first time I heard about it, the celebration struck me as a macabre picnic. Then I saw it for myself decades ago in San Luis Rio Colorado – saw that people were at once honoring the memories of those they cherished and poking fun at a fact of life most of us don’t like to think about.
We in this country can learn something from such a tradition.