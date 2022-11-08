So the Astros won the World Series, and, honestly, I couldn’t care less. For the most part, I’m a fan of Texas teams, but the one team I truly despise is the Astros.
Being a huge NLW fan, it was rather disappointing to see the Padres not make it to the World Series, although it was very satisfying seeing the underdog rally past their own division’s dominant force. Don’t get me wrong, though. I love the Dodgers, but having the best season record at 110+ games won, and not clinch a playoff spot is kind of embarrassing.