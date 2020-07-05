God bless A.J. Eddy.
On June 21, 1936, Eddy developed the first evaporative cooler in Yuma, Ariz., according to a Today in History report by the Associated Press.
Necessity is the mother of invention, right? Eddy likely was inspired by the heat in Yuma, which in June is really just starting to find its stride.
Curious, I did some research into the Yuma Sun archives, and it turns out, the pieces of this story appear to be a bit more complex.
On June 18, 1937, the Yuma Daily Sun interviewed Eddy, who was also the Yuma County Assistant Attorney.
In reference to cooler systems, the Sun reported, “He has made a study of it and can talk about air volumes and wet bulbs and humidity with authority.”
Eddy told the Sun he had his first experience with cooling systems 20 years prior, while living in Bouse, using “watersoaked burlap sacks hung around windows and doors.” Breezes passed through the sacks, and cooled the interiors of the room.
Eddy noted that the system in place in 1937 was the same – cooling by evaporation.
“Mr. Eddy has aided many friends in constructing their homemade cooling systems or correcting ills in them. He is in the way of becoming somewhat of a cooling doctor,” the Sun reported.
And when a friend commented that he doesn’t make money for his efforts, Eddy replied, “I’m an attorney, not an air conditioning engineer.”
It’s worth noting that the story didn’t call Eddy the inventor, and he was quite humble about his role in it.
And by that point in Yuma, air conditioning was taking hold. The Hotel Del Sol had air conditioning installed, as did a grocery store called Groceteria, and several businesses were selling air conditioning units.
If you google Eddy’s name today, not much comes up. And when you search “Who invented the evaporative cooler,” Oscar Palmer is credited with the invention, building the first drip type evaporative cooler in Arizona.
However, Palmer’s invention apparently didn’t use a blower, so there was nothing to push the air through the pads. Instead, it relied on the wind – something Arizonans had been doing for years, hanging wet material over windows. In fact, that concept in general dates back to the ancient Egyptians.
Taylor Metal Works in Tucson came up with the idea of using an electric fan to move air through moist pads, according to an Arizona history article I unearthed in the Sun archives.
If one digs deep enough, Yuma, Tucson and Phoenix all lay claim to someone who invented the evaporative cooler, and it’s not really clear what role Eddy played - although the 1937 edition of the Sun clearly held Eddy in esteem.
Reading through the different historical accounts, there were a variety of different types of evaporative coolers, and likely, both Palmer and Eddy played some role in developing them, as did the Tucson company.
Given our summer heat, one can see how such an invention was a life-saver. And whether Eddy invented a cooler, or helped Yumans with their coolers, he made life a little more bearable here - and that’s still notable!