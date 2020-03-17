Just like that, COVID-19 got serious here in Arizona.
It was hard to have perspective on the impact when really, the impact in the U.S. wasn’t tangible.
But on Thursday, events started canceling.
Saturday, our local mayors stood together to encourage calm as people started stockpiling supplies.
And on Sunday, the governor brought it all home when he canceled schools for two weeks and then banned gatherings of 50 or more people.
With that, a new reality began to set in.
Readers, this isn’t going to be an easy few weeks. But there’s a reason why this is the right course. Staying inside and limiting contact with others can and will prevent new cases. That is of the utmost importance
But it will be tough. Small businesses are going to struggle, families are going to go a little stir crazy, and child care will likely be an issue for many.
But there are things we can do to help.
First and foremost, be patient and be calm.
Support your local businesses. Order delivery or carry out from your favorite restaurants, or get gift certificates now that can be used later. COVID-19 and the actions necessary to prevent it have the potential to really hurt small businesses – shop local, and help them out whenever possible.
Nonprofits are going to be struggling too as demand increases for help – think food, cash or personal hygiene items.
Call your neighbors and family - especially older folks. See what they need, make sure they are OK, and help them stay home - run some errands for them, bring them groceries, etc. Be careful to limit contact, but you can always leave supplies on the front porch.
If you’ve got kids at home, play dates or big family outings to the store aren’t a great idea, but walks outside to burn some energy are still wonderful.
And don’t be afraid to make new memories with your family, because this is one of those timeframes kids will remember. Set them up with craft projects, baking, family game nights, puzzles, etc. It will take some creative thinking, but it can be done.
But above all, don’t panic and don’t hoard items. This too, eventually, will pass. It won’t be life as we know it for a little while - but it will be OK. We will get through this, together. Stay safe, readers, practice social distancing, and stay healthy.