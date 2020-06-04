In just seven days, from May 27-June 2, Yuma County saw a 68% spike in COVID-19 cases. That’s not a typo, readers.
The increase is alarming.
According to Capitol Media Services, Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute says there has been an average of 519 new cases a day in Arizona, using a seven-day average.
“By contrast, on May 15, when the stay-at-home order expired, the average new cases was 378 a day,” Capitol Media Services reports.
Those numbers could be an indication that the stay-at-home order was working statewide.
Now, look at these numbers from Yuma County. On May 15, when the stay-at-home order was lifted, Yuma County’s total case count was 337. By June 2, that count had increased to 1,072 – a 218% increase in cases.
If you aren’t concerned, you should be.
There are ways to combat this, and it starts with Yumans taking personal responsibility to prevent the spread.
And there are three ways to do this: social distancing, wearing a mask and wearing eye protection.
The Today Show recently reported on a study on safety precautions in regards to COVID-19 from the Lancet this week, and the statistics are fascinating. Check this out:
• Without a mask, social distancing or other preventive measures, the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is 17.4%
• Wear a mask or respirator, and that number drops to 3.1%
• When people stand more than a meter apart and use no other precautionary measures, the risk of transmission is 2.6%
• When people use only eye protection, such as a face shield or goggles, the rate of transmission drops to 5.5%.
The study noted that staying at least 3 feet apart seems “to be strongly associated with a large protective effect,” and distances of 6 feet could be more effective.
Now, it’s critically important to note that none of these methods are 100% perfect. One can do all of this, and still get COVID-19 – but these efforts do dramatically reduce the chances of that happening.
However, we can see from the numbers that Yuma County is still a hot spot for COVID-19 – those case numbers are continuing to grow.
It’s up to you, Yuma. Wear your mask, keep your distance and avoid crowds, and let’s flatten this curve, ASAP.