Yuma, we’ve got a problem. It’s called COVID-19, and people don’t seem to be taking it seriously.
A new report on NPR Sunday noted, “Arizona has emerged as one of the country’s newest coronavirus hot spots, with the weekly average of daily cases nearly tripling from two weeks ago. The total number of people hospitalized is climbing, too.”
And look at the numbers from Yuma County:
• On June 1, we had 1,289 cases, and 17 deaths.
• On June 8, we had 2,365 cases here and 34 deaths.
• On June 15, the number of positive cases in Yuma County increased to 3,404, with 51 deaths.
The numbers speak for themselves – can you see how they are climbing?
We’ve written countless editorials encouraging people to be proactive on this, but the message doesn’t seem to be hitting home.
Local leaders are banding together in a call to action to urge all Yuma County residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nichols, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, and Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes issued a press release Friday night noting the importance of taking action to stop the spread.
Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, noted that social distancing and wearing a face covering in public are both critical, protecting both the person wearing the mask and the people around them.
But that message doesn’t seem to be connecting.
For his part, Gov. Doug Ducey has said a second stay at home order is not on the radar, nor has the governor required Arizonans to wear face masks in public.
And while we are all about personal choice and personal responsibility, it’s clear by the numbers that we need to see more people being proactive on this.
At this point, studies have proven the effectiveness of wearing masks. And while it’s not a requirement by law in Arizona, our surging case count should be an indication that masks are needed.
It’s a personal choice, but when making that choice, please – think of others. Help save lives, and wear your mask and practice social distancing.
This isn’t the time to risk it.