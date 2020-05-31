This summer, the pool options in Yuma will look a little different.
The city of Yuma recently announced that Carver and Kennedy Pools will not open this year.
According to City Administrator Phil Rodriguez, it takes about a quarter million dollars and 30 days to get a pool up and running, due to the recruitment, hiring, training, filling and getting the water ready.
There’s also a limited availability of lifeguards, and the Red Cross isn’t offering lifeguard certification this season.
It’s a tough decision, but one that makes sense.
In 2017, the city looked into closing Kennedy Pool. At that point, then-Parks and Recreation Director Debbie Wendt noted that the city would save $125,180 by not opening the pool. The cost to get the pool up and running was expected to be $109,144 – yet the pool’s revenues the prior season were only $31,000.
That decision was met with public backlash, with residents noting that the pool is the biggest recreational resource in the neighborhood. And, with support from the community, the city found a way to keep Kennedy open in 2017.
Fast forward to 2020, and it’s a different economic climate. Because of reductions to the expected tax revenue due to COVID-19, cost savings have to be found, and that will mean some cuts.
It hurts when those cuts hit quality of life issues. And it’s hard for the families who live in those neighborhoods to lose these resources. Public pools are a great way to cool off in the summer, and they provide a safe environment for kids when school is out.
However, the city has to be fiscally responsible – and that process is one that can be painful.
What do you think, readers? Is the city on the right track by closing Kennedy and Carver for the summer? Or is there a different action you would propose? Let me know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com, or comment online at www.YumaSun.com.