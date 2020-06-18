Nationwide, there’s a movement underway to honor, celebrate and recognize Juneteenth.
Most states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation recognizing the day, June 19, as a holiday or observance, the Congressional Research Service Fact Sheet notes.There is a call reverberating across the nation to make it a national holiday.
The celebration dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and read General Orders No. 3.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
Keep in mind readers, this event occurred two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation (Jan. 1, 1863), and two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox.
There are a variety of possibilities as to why it took so long for that news to reach Galveston, and no one is quite sure what led to the delay.
But once the word was received, “celebrations broke out among the newly freed black people, and Juneteenth was born,” History.com reports.
One year later, “freedmen in Texas organized the first of what became the annual celebration of ‘Jubilee Day’ on June 19,” History.com reports, and from there, the celebrations continued to grow and spread across the nation.
Today, Juneteenth is “the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States,” Juneteenth.com reports. Celebrations usually include rodeos, fishing, barbecuing and baseball, Juneteenth.com reports, as well as a focus on education and self-improvement, with guest speakers and prayer services.
Today, many states and even some businesses have established it as an observance or a holiday, but it is still not recognized as a national holiday – despite the fact that it marks a major landmark in U.S. history. The date is symbolic of the end of slavery and freedom for all – and that’s worth honoring.
To learn more about Juneteenth, visit www.Juneteenth.com, check out this article by the Smithsonian: https://tinyurl.com/yd6bnl8e, or visit www.History.com.