On March 13, the foolish yearly ritual of daylight savings will be observed by every state in the country except Hawaii and Arizona. Thankfully, I now live in the latter state that does not participate in this obsolete tradition.
Thanks to this thing called electricity, we have access to alternative light sources once the sun goes down. I would imagine the idea of daylight savings may have served some usefulness prior to Thomas Edison’s groundbreaking innovation of the incandescent lightbulb in the late 1800s. However, now that we have access to far more efficient sources of light besides lanterns and candles, it is well past the time to do away with daylight savings.
Being that I do not agree with the concept of daylight savings, I am happy to now finally live in a state that shares my views on the topic. Maybe one day, the other 48 states will catch on that is it time to turn the lights out on daylight savings.