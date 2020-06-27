In just a few short weeks, students in Yuma County will head back to the classrooms – at least some version of a classroom, anyway.
COVID-19 was an especially disruptive force in our school systems.
Going forward will be tricky, because Yuma County has yet to see new case counts decline, leaving schools in an awkward position of trying to figure out how to safely move ahead, to protect students and teachers while still providing a quality education. How does one balance all those variables?
It’s a tough question to answer. However, Yuma County schools did the best thing possible: they presented options, and asked parents for feedback.
At Crane School District, officials announced this week that because of the COVID-19 case trends, schools will not reopen July 30 under a traditional model.
Instead, families will have a choice. They can choose to have a virtual instruction model, in which school is attended entirely remotely, or they can choose a hybrid model, in which students attend in person two days a week, and remotely three days a week.
Yuma Elementary School District One is considering similar options. A survey sent to parents outlined three possible models: remote learning, a hybrid model or a traditional model. No decision has been made yet. School starts Aug. 3 for District One students.
Both school districts emphasized the importance of parent feedback and the need to protect students and faculty.
On some level, schools have a chance to make a change here for the better. Schools, at their most fundamental level, haven’t really changed much over time. This could provide them a chance to try something different, in a quest for a better overall educational system. Take standardized testing. Do students really need to take so many each year? And look at the red tape for schools. Is that necessary, or is this a chance to remove it?
There are countless hurdles to overcome too. How does one address the challenges for low-income families who may not have internet access? And how does one meet the needs for special education students? And, how do districts pay for all of these changes and needs?
However, local school districts are doing the right thing by including parents in the process. Ultimately, communication will be key moving forward – and districts are smart to start those conversations now.