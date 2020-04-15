As the federal government begins to deliver stimulus checks to Americans, many people are likely thinking one simple phrase: “Finally, a little financial help.”
But scam artists out there are hearing a completely different phrase: “FREE MONEY FOR THE TAKING!” – and they are moving in for the kill.
Don’t let down your guard, Yuma. Vigilance is needed more than ever to protect yourself from predators.
The first round of relief funds has been deposited into some Americans’ bank accounts, and millions more will receive their payments in the coming weeks, either by direct deposit or by mail.
The CARES Act provides up to $1,200 per person, or $2,400 per married couple, and also provides an additional $500 per eligible child.
It’s the perfect target for scams – and people are already being targeted.
The song and dance is somewhat the same as in past scams. People call claiming to have money for the victim, or they claim to need bank account information to deposit the check. Some reach out via email in phishing schemes.
In most cases though, the goal is to get the victim’s personal information, which in turn can be quite damaging to the victim, opening up a world of opportunities for the scammer.
Please, readers, be aware that when it comes to the federal stimulus money – you don’t need to take any action.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, the IRS is calculating what people can receive based on their 2019 or 2018 tax returns, and then the IRS will send the funds to the individuals who are eligible.
The IRS will not contact you for bank account information or your personal information – not by phone, not by text message, and not by email.
But if you want to learn more about the process, visit irs.gov/coronavirus. There, one can learn information about these stimulus payments – also known as Economic Impact Payments – as well as what to do if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019.
Scam artists are actively seeking targets – but don’t fall for it. Protect your money, Yuma.