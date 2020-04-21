COVID-19 is a public health crisis causing ripple effects just about everywhere – but especially in the public health sector.
There has been a shortage of personal protection equipment like gloves and masks, and a shortage of necessary equipment such as respirators.
Americans can donate to those causes, giving extra supplies to health care workers. But those efforts require money – one needs to be able to purchase such supplies in order to donate them.
However, there’s one arena in which many Yumans can help – and it doesn’t cost a penny to do so. In fact, you might get a free cookie out of the deal.
There is a concern nationwide that our blood bank could be devastated as people adhere to social distancing rules and stay-at-home orders.
The American Red Cross notes that there is an effort underway to keep a sufficient blood supply on hand in the weeks and months to come – but donors are needed to make that happen. It’s an uncertain time, but the need for blood and plasma doesn’t go away.
Donations can benefit a variety of patients, from those with illnesses such as cancer or sickle cell, to trauma and burn patients, and everything in between.
And it’s easy to donate. According to the Red Cross, participants answer a few questions about their health history and undergo a general health check. The donation itself takes about 8-10 minutes, while a pint of blood is drawn. Then, one has a little snack while recovering for about 10-15 minutes.
It’s that simple.
The need is real – and even now, donors can still step up to the plate and make a difference.
There are several blood drives coming up in Yuma County in May.
Given the current COVID-19 situation, some blood drives are requiring appointments for donors. To schedule your appointment or find the blood drive closest to your home, visit www.Vitalant.com, or www.redcrossblood.org.