This school year the Legislature and governor invested a significant amount of new funding to support K-12 schools. The state budget includes funding that will benefit our schools including support for low-income students, students with special needs and an overall increase to base level funding. However, because the Legislature did not also raise the Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL), our schools’ ability to access this funding is threatened.
The AEL is the school spending cap that was passed by voters 40 years ago. It sets a limit on how much funding Arizona schools can collectively spend. Should the total amount exceed the AEL, schools aren’t allowed to spend those funds.
How did we get here? The AEL depends on school attendance, inflation, and what’s included in the cap. School attendance has fluctuated because of the pandemic, school funding has increased due to both new funding and restoration of targeted funds that were cut in the past, and now funds from Proposition 301, which generates more than $600 million for education are counted towards the AEL, which was not the case before it was extended by the Legislature a couple of years ago. All of this means that schools will exceed the AEL.
$48M is in jeopardy for Yuma County schools
The AEL is jeopardizing $1.3B of funding this school year statewide. In Yuma County, this amounts to $48M, or $1,400 per student. There’s no doubt that cuts of this magnitude will have disastrous effects on our schools.
Let’s be clear: these are funds the Legislature and governor have already given to public schools. School governing boards have used a public process to develop and approve their budgets and are mid-way through the school year now. Until the AEL is resolved, our schools and our communities will be living with terrible anxiety due to the funding uncertainty the AEL causes. Some are moving forward with plans to expend their budget, while others are holding back, worried that if they make investments today they may have to enact dramatic cuts tomorrow.
The Lgislature or governor can resolve this anxiety ASAP by calling a special session to address the AEL. Waiting until the new legislative session begins not only kicks the can down the road, but also increases the uncertainty that schools feel to an unprecedented level.
Our schools’ leaders need assurance now that they will be able to spend the funding they’ve already been allocated.
The AEL is not a school problem, it’s a legislative problem.
Our schools are not overspending. They are spending what the Legislature and governor have appropriated to them, which both the governor and Legislature knew would push them over the AEL’s limit. The Legislature appropriated these funds knowing, and publicly promising, that they can follow up with a resolution to allow schools to expend beyond the AEL this year. However, the likelihood of it being addressed feels further and further away.
Our schools are struggling to attract and keep teachers, find school librarians and bus drivers, and recover from the effects of the pandemic. Cuts of these magnitudes in our local districts could cause school disruptions, layoffs, or worse.
It’s time to get rid of this uncertainty and address the AEL because schools should be allowed to spend the funds they’ve already been given this year. Additionally, the Legislature should also prioritize a long-term solution so we aren’t back in this situation in future years.