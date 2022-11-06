This school year the Legislature and governor invested a significant amount of new funding to support K-12 schools. The state budget includes funding that will benefit our schools including support for low-income students, students with special needs and an overall increase to base level funding. However, because the Legislature did not also raise the Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL), our schools’ ability to access this funding is threatened.

The AEL is the school spending cap that was passed by voters 40 years ago. It sets a limit on how much funding Arizona schools can collectively spend. Should the total amount exceed the AEL, schools aren’t allowed to spend those funds.

