As the case counts in Arizona continue to rise, another number continues to decline - the approval rating for how Gov. Doug Ducey is handling the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a report this week by Capitol Media Services, 37% of those questioned say they strongly disapprove of how the governor is managing the situation, while another 26% say they somewhat disapprove.
His negative ratings now exceed his positive ratings by 28 points, Capitol Media Services reports.
Now, the sample size for this poll by OH Predictive Insights is relatively small - only 600 people, the survey was conducted the previous week.
But the numbers do indicate that Arizonans aren’t happy with the governor’s approach.
There are likely a variety of elements at work here.
Since the governor lifted the stay-at-home order, case counts here have soared.
Ducey has taken action since that point to try and mitigate the spread, closing gyms, bars, water parks and theaters, and he’s limited the number of people who can be inside restaurants.
There is no statewide mask order for Arizona - although there are local requirements here.
And Ducey has faced criticism through the entire process. Some felt that his actions were too late or weren’t enough, while others were critical because he took action at all.
However, hospitals across Arizona are slammed, with 90% of the beds in intensive care units occupied, with more than 62% of those beds housing patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, Capitol Media Services reports.
Without question, COVID-19 has been devastating for businesses, especially restaurants, bars, water parks, gyms and theaters.
And the flip-flopping of restrictions has been confusing for people, as has the lack of a statewide mask requirement.
People are lost right now. They are looking for strong leadership to bring COVID-19 to its knees, but those answers haven’t been clear. Unified messages are lacking, and that isn’t making the process any easier.
Ducey is right to put restrictions in place, because COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire in Arizona, and he was right to delay the start of in-person learning for schools.
But is he doing enough, readers, or did he take action fast enough? Or do you feel his actions are too much?
Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.