Yuma, are you ready for Halloween? I certainly am, especially after last year.
COVID put a bit of a damper on Halloween, although we made the most of it. My neighbors brought their kids over to watch movies in our driveway for some outdoor, socially distanced fun and delicious snacks.
We even devised a candy shoot to safely deliver candy down to trick-or-treaters at the bottom of our porch stairs.
But there was one element that was lacking: the trick or treaters.
We had a few, but I would guess it was about 20% of what we normally have. And it makes sense – in the heat of the pandemic, going door to door in search of treats was an uncertain activity.
But seeing kids in their costumes is a big part of the Halloween joy for me. I love their excitement and enthusiasm, and it was a bit of a bummer to miss that last year.
This year, I’m hoping to see a sea of shining faces out there.
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave the green light to trick or treating again.
Since trick-or-treating is done mostly outdoors, it should be safe for young children who can’t yet be vaccinated, because the risk of infection is lower outdoors.
Fauci noted, “This is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children.”
Let’s be honest – it’s a time parents love too.
So how do you do it safely? HealthyChildren.org recommends that families stick to outdoor trick-or-treating in small groups. If you do plan to go to an indoor event, wear a face mask and practice social distancing to help reduce the risk of COVID.
There are few better times as a child than Halloween. There’s a little bit of magic in the air as kids get to shed their normal selves and be someone (or something!) else for the night. It’s a day filled with fun, imagination and whimsy, giving us all a break from the usual, day-to-day business.
In 2020, that magic was dampened by the pandemic. My neighborhood certainly didn’t have its usual horde of werewolves and princesses prowling about!
But this year, we’ve got the green light to celebrate, and readers, it’s an endeavor I hope our community supports.
Dust off those candy bowls and trick or treating bags, and find your best pointy hat. Turn on your porch lights, and welcome kids of all ages to stop by for a time-honored tradition … trick-or-treating.
Let’s make Halloween 2021 one to remember for all ages!