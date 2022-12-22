“On the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me
“A partridge in a pear tree.
“On the second day of Christmas, my true love sent to me
“Two turtledoves
“And a partridge in a pear tree.”
We all know the lyrics to the beloved Christmas classic, “Twelve Days of Christmas.”
The singer’s love continues to escalate the gifts throughout the 12 days, with three French hens, four calling birds, five gold rings, six geese a-laying, seven swans a-swimming, eight maids a-milking, nine ladies dancing, 10 lords a-leaping, 11 pipers piping and 12 drummers drumming.
And for all you readers across Yuma County with this song now in your head, we apologize. But there is a point.
PNC Bank compiled the annual “Christmas Price Index” and found if one were to do this today, it would cost an estimated $45,523.27 – an increase of 10.5% from last year, thanks to inflation.
“True love is really going to have to shell it out this year,” Amanda Agati, chief investment officer at PNC, told NPR.
One can see the inflation impact right on the first day, with the partridge in a pear tree. PNC notes that the price of a partridge is unchanged, but it’s another story for the pear tree, “due in part to higher fertilizer costs.” Purchasing a partridge in a pear tree would cost $280.18, up 25.8% from last year.
And so it goes for most of the list, with a few exceptions.
Four calling birds are expensive, at $599.96, but that number is unchanged from 2021. Same for the seven swans a-swimming. Those swans will cost you $13.124.93 – which, whoa that’s expensive – but the price is the same from 2021.
Eight maids-a-milking is also unchanged, at $58, which has been the same cost since 2009. That’s the last time the federal minimum wage increased – so if those maids were in Arizona, it would actually be higher, because our minimum wage has gone up considerably since that date.
The biggest increase is the five gold rings, which would cost $1,245 – a jump of 39.1%.
Clearly inflation is hitting just about every corner of our economy, and the 12 Days of Christmas are no exception. The song isn’t realistic – it’s unlikely that anyone in 2022 really wants four calling birds or seven swans a-swimming, but it does drive home the point of just how crazy inflation has been.
And it leads to a logical question, readers. Have you altered your holiday shopping at all as a result of inflation, or are you spending as you normally would?
Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
