Readers, this year, Yuma is marking an exciting anniversary.
In the Arizona Sentinel on Feb. 15, 1873, the following was reported:
“TOWN OF YUMA – Our town is hereafter to be known by the euphonious title of “Yuma,” the name of Arizona City having been obliterated by legislative act. Of course, it is of little importance, as this place is known to be the port of entry for the Territory, it is very little trouble to change the map, and let the world know that we now hail from Yuma. Our city fathers are in a bad fix. They have paid the money for a town-site for “Arizona City.”
One hundred and fifty years ago today, the Arizona Sentinel announced our fair little town had a new name – and it’s held strong ever since.
The area has historically been an important region for centuries. The natural landscaping provided a crossing point along the Colorado River, dating back to the ancestors of today’s Cocopah and Quechan tribes.
Spanish settlers are credited with the name Yuma. “Noticing how the Native Americans’ cooking fires filled the valley with smoke, the Spanish called the Indians the Yumas, stemming from the Spanish word for smoke, humo,” the National Park Service notes.
But for the region itself, the names varied. At one point, it was known as Colorado City.
Colorado City was already in existence in 1849, when the gold rush sent thousands toward California in the search of treasure. Their path took them down the Gila Trail – what is today Main Street Yuma.
The U.S. Army established Fort Yuma across the river in 1852.
In 1854, the Gadsden Purchase was ratified, which made the portion of Arizona south of the Gila River part of the U.S. – which included the Colorado City town site.
In 1862, the first post office was established in Colorado City, only to be washed away by flooding in 1862. When the site was rebuilt, it was also renamed – to Arizona City.
Arizona City was formally incorporated under territorial law in 1871.
In 1873, the territorial legislature formally changed the town’s name via legislative act to Yuma.
And here we are, readers, 150 years later.
While we’re looking at our local history, Yuma County was one of the four original counties for Arizona when the counties were established in 1864. At the time, the four counties were Mohave (county seat: Mohave City), Pima (county seat: Tucson); Yavapai (county seat: Prescott) and Yuma (county seat: La Paz).
Arizona officially became a state on Feb. 14, 1912.
It’s important to honor and celebrate our history, and the naming of our community is no exception to that.
Happy 150th, Yuma!
