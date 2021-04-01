It looks like Yuma County has its own version of “The Money Pit” – and it’s located on 197 S. Main St.
Yuma County purchased the building in 2013, with plans to use it for office space, storage and “other purposes,” according to the Yuma Sun archives.
Closing costs and renovations to the structure put the building’s price tag at $5.4 million, with remodeling plans being the majority of the cost, the Sun reported in 2013.
“Officials hope renovations start by the end of this year and that the building could be occupied by mid-to-late 2014,” the Sun noted.
It was vacant at the time of the purchase, and had to be renovated and brought up to code.
In August 2015, the Yuma Sun reported that construction was underway for the $3.5 million first phase of the renovation.
In October 2016, the first occupant, the Yuma County Treasurer’s Office, moved in, and the contractor noted it had been a renovation full of surprises.
In January of 2017, the county elections office moved in, followed by the county assessor and recorder’s offices.
But by December 2017, there was a problem. Employees in the building were reporting difficulty breathing and headaches, as well as structural issues such as leaks, odors and evidence of mice. The county approved up to $170,000 in repairs to the facility to address employees’ health concerns, which included cleaning, testing and sealing off the unused portion of the building.
At that point, the facility was still incomplete. A Phase 2 plan called for building spaces for the board of supervisors auditorium and other offices in the south building on site – but our archives note that at that point, funding had not been identified for that portion of the project.
In 2019, the Sun reported there were concerns about the weight-bearing capacity of the floor under the planned auditorium space, noting that the Phase 2 construction was expected to cost $1.8 million. The story reported that concerns about the floor were noted in 2013, just before the county purchased the building.
Fast forward to today, and the county is now trying to find a path to move forward, with four possible plans ranging in costs from $17.5 million to $48 million (To see those plans, check out the March 25 edition of the Sun).
How did the county go from purchasing this building in 2013 with a plan of spending $5.4 million to these sky-high numbers?
There is value in buying and restoring historic properties. Yuma has some amazing facilities in need of some TLC. And given the building’s proximity to the existing county facility across the street, one can see how 197 Main would be appealing.
However, with old buildings, one can expect a host of problems, both visible and hidden.
But it is truly perplexing that the costs on this project have escalated so dramatically.
It’s terrible to lose a historic property on Main Street. But it’s horrendous to spend so much in taxpayer money on what seems to be a never-ending project. And now, finding a private developer interested in buying 197 S. Main St. may be challenging, given the work it needs.
But one thing is clear – the county needs to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.
What do you think the county should do with 197 S. Main St.? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.