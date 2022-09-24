On Nov. 8, voters in Yuma will be asked a very important question: should the City extend the current 2% hospitality tax with Proposition 417?
The city of Yuma collects the 2% hospitality tax from hotels, restaurants and bars, and provides funding for recreation and tourism activities.
The tax is currently set to expire on June 30, 2024. It was first approved by voters in 1970, and later renewed for 15-year terms in 1993 and 2009.
The tax can only be used for three purposes:
• City parks, recreation and arts and cultural activities, as well as the Yuma Art Center, city golf courses, baseball/recreational complex, Yuma Civic Center and tourism endeavors.
• The Heritage Area located within the city limits.
• Visit Yuma, the statutorily-designated destination marketing organization for the city.
The ballot language states that 80% of the funds be used for parks, recreation, and arts and cultural activities/facilities/amenities; 10% for Visit Yuma; and 10% for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area activities within City limits.
Currently, the city allocates annual lump sums to the Heritage Area and Visit Yuma. Under Proposition 417, that would change from a lump sum to a percentage, which in turn would increase investment in Yuma’s tourism activities. Under this change, the distributions would be only slightly higher than the increases previously approved by the Yuma City Council through the budget, a recent Yuma Sun story notes.
If Yuma voters renew the tax, the city projects that about $8 million in revenue would be collected during fiscal year 2024.
Ultimately, the 2% tax targets tourism-oriented businesses, under the theory that tourist tax dollars fund quality of life elements in Yuma such as parks and golf courses – and everyone benefits.
But it’s not that cut and dry. Tourists aren’t the only people who frequent restaurants and bars. Yumans also go to such establishments, and in turn also pay the 2% tax.
There is tremendous value in city parks, recreation, arts, and cultural activities. The Yuma Art Center is a shining star on Main Street, and many Yumans frequent our parks. We all benefit from the 2% tax – but we all also contribute to it as well.
If you spend $100 at a restaurant, you will pay an additional $2 with this tax.
No one likes taxes. A 2% tax here, a 2% tax there … we know that all adds up. However, the 2% hospitality tax is one we’ve been paying since 1970, and we can see over and over again the benefits of that tax throughout Yuma.
When it was approved in 2009, it was by a nearly 2 to 1 margin, according to Yuma Sun archives.
And once again, in 2022, it’s one worth supporting.
But what do you think, readers? Will you support the 2% hospitality tax, or is it time for it to sunset? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.